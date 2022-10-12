I have been a fan of Pavement for nearly twenty years after having bought their debut album, 1992’s “Slanted and Enchanted” some time between 1993 and 1994. Many of my friends were already well aware of their off-kilter, low-fidelity sound and its charming and hooky track list. Opening song, “Summer Babe (Winter Version)” has a shambling groove courtesy of original drummer and recording engineer Gary Young as well as the guitar interplay of Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg, each respectively listed on the credits under the pseudonyms “S.M.” and “Spiral Stairs”. The rattly production courtesy of Young sounds like a home recording, and it essentially is one, as it was made by the trio during the winter breaks from college in December 1990 and January of 1991. One song, “Here”, was recorded in Brooklyn, New York at South Makepeace Studio, while the remainder of the album’s 13 songs were recorded in Young’s studio, Louder Than You Think, in Stockton, California. These recordings were eventually released in April of 1992 to wide critical acclaim in the music press.
Now that the record is over thirty years old, it has gone on to become a touchstone of the early 90’s. Listed in numerous publications and books as an important work, it amusingly doesn’t sound like a band taking itself seriously, especially in the songs’ lyrics. Many of them are absurdly humorous but strikingly memorable. Malkmus handles the lead vocals, and his delivery is a stylistic signpost to other 90’s acts for its nonchalance. He never sounds serious, but his deadpan style echoes forebears such as Lou Reed and Ian Hunter, whether he actually listened to them or not. He also has moments of excitable glee that come nearly unannounced, the mania so unrestrained that it sounds both compelling and startling. This is most evident on “No Life Singed Her”, a rowdy work out with an expletive-laden introduction to each verse that seems completely juxtaposed to the remainder of its lyrics.
“We’ve got a license to live, it’s our only one/If it expires we float up to the dust haze,” Malkmus sings.
As one of the most highly-regarded American Independent (Indie) Rock bands, the songs have a relatively primitive arrangement style that makes them ingratiating to the listener. I really did not appreciate “Slanted and Enchanted” until a decade later when I was encouraged by my friend Chad to watch the Pavement documentary “The Slow Century” from 2002. It was released after they had initially broken up in 1999. Additionally, my friend Michael shared Stephen Malkmus’s 2001 self-titled solo album with me. These two sources of entertainment transformed me into a fan, and I eventually purchased their final album, 1999’s “Terror Twilight”, a record some band members believe is their weakest, as its creation strained the relationships between them. I have come to love that album, so when I began collecting the remaining three albums the band made as well as a compilation album of their previous extended play (E.P.) releases, I discovered that they were also brilliant and enjoyable.
This may be because Pavement became better performers with each record, and they added bassist Mark Ibold and keyboardist/percussionist Bob Nastanovich, a collaborator with Malkmus in side band the Silver Jews with poet David Berman, a fellow security officer workmate after college at the Whitney Museum of Modern Art. Nastanovich’s role was to alternately cheer, scream, or sing songs that were previously Malkmus’s job. He also kept the beat going when Young would be unreliable. This eventually led to Young’s replacement by fellow guard Steve West on drums. At this point, the band had formed its classic lineup.
That lineup has completed a string of reunion concerts across the United States this fall. They will begin a European tour next week, and have been augmented by Rebecca Cole on vocals and keyboards to fill out existing arrangements. This version of the band performed this past weekend at Atlanta’s The Eastern, the first night to a sold out audience. They played from all across their catalog to a rapt audience of fans like me.
