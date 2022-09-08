My husband calls football an “Old Testament” sport. Having studied the Hebrew Scriptures and watched numerous high school, college, and professional football games, I’m inclined to agree with him. Football involves a mighty clash of brains and brawn on a field of glory. Think about the battles described by the writers of Israelite history. They are fiercely fought contests waged by two foes who put their strongest men forward and use their best military strategy to take down the enemy and claim the promised land for their own. Football involves two teams of warriors in a battle for turf, with progress measured by breaching the goal line while the opposing team tries to take you down before you get there. Football teams wear their “armor” of pads and helmets, their uniform colors identifying their “tribe,” their faces painted for the battle. The quarterback, like a general on the field, calls the plays, directing his army where to go and how to avoid capture.

I could go on to compare the marching band with Joshua and his warriors who encircled the city of Jericho while the priests blew the ram’s horns until all the people gave a great shout and the walls of the city came tumbling down. If you have ever been in a stadium, the roar of the crowd on the third down or at a touchdown can be deafening enough to shake the walls. Joshua’s men carried the ark of the covenant before them into battle. Georgia Tech drives the Ramblin’ Wreck onto the field before every home game. Tech even has its own version of the ram’s horn, the steam whistle that blows at every first down and touchdown, as well as through the week at five minutes before the hour from 8 am until 6 pm each weekday.

