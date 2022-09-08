My husband calls football an “Old Testament” sport. Having studied the Hebrew Scriptures and watched numerous high school, college, and professional football games, I’m inclined to agree with him. Football involves a mighty clash of brains and brawn on a field of glory. Think about the battles described by the writers of Israelite history. They are fiercely fought contests waged by two foes who put their strongest men forward and use their best military strategy to take down the enemy and claim the promised land for their own. Football involves two teams of warriors in a battle for turf, with progress measured by breaching the goal line while the opposing team tries to take you down before you get there. Football teams wear their “armor” of pads and helmets, their uniform colors identifying their “tribe,” their faces painted for the battle. The quarterback, like a general on the field, calls the plays, directing his army where to go and how to avoid capture.
I could go on to compare the marching band with Joshua and his warriors who encircled the city of Jericho while the priests blew the ram’s horns until all the people gave a great shout and the walls of the city came tumbling down. If you have ever been in a stadium, the roar of the crowd on the third down or at a touchdown can be deafening enough to shake the walls. Joshua’s men carried the ark of the covenant before them into battle. Georgia Tech drives the Ramblin’ Wreck onto the field before every home game. Tech even has its own version of the ram’s horn, the steam whistle that blows at every first down and touchdown, as well as through the week at five minutes before the hour from 8 am until 6 pm each weekday.
Like the prophets and chroniclers of the Bible, today’s sports commentators and writers record for posterity the details of each battle and war, making note of players and plays, filling in the backstory of some of the more colorful characters and their unusual names. As in the Bible, the names can be difficult to pronounce. Try saying Uiagalelei five times fast. Sometimes the human-interest stories off the field can be just as inspiring as what happens on the field. Leadership develops, not on Friday night or Saturday afternoon, but in the daily practice and the commitment of showing up day after day, week after week. The hardship of forty years in the wilderness called for leaders who would not give up on their people. In Atlanta, we may spend longer than that waiting on the Falcons to win the Superbowl, but we will keep rising up to cheer on our team.
Last year I wrote about the spirituality of baseball, and I may have more to say in a few weeks. If baseball is America’s pastime, football may be closer to our true religion because there is something elemental and visceral about the charging and tackling and pounding to the ground that happen on the gridiron. Ritualized and actual violence have been, with often devastating consequences, part of most religious traditions. Several years ago, the Falcons captured the spirit with a television ad that showed alternating scenes of a Gospel choir and football fans cheering in a packed stadium. It invited us to “join the congregation.” There is certainly a religious fervor to a stadium filled with screaming fans, and Mercedes Benz Stadium, with its retractable roof and five story, 1,100 foot around “halo” board, can feel like a modern worship event.
But let’s keep to our Old Testament comparison and remember Job, the righteous man who lost everything. Job became an emblem of patience in bearing his plight, but he also persisted in wanting to know why God had allowed his suffering. He finally had an audience with God and recognized the limits of his understanding. He described the way to wisdom as “that path no bird of prey knows, and the falcon’s eye has not seen it” (Job 28:7). Taking wisdom from the Old Testament, Falcons fans will have to wait patiently through our suffering and see whether our Dirty Birds will finally rise up and take us to the promised land. In the meantime, keep cheering the Dawgs who have proven that like Joshua, they can bring down the walls of a seemingly impenetrable foe. It’s football season, ya’ll! Rise up!
