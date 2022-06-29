SPECIAL TO THE VILLA RICAN
The 2022 edition of the UWG Wolves football team will take to Ra-Lin Field in just over two months, and fans can purchase season to witness the pageantry, tradition, and fast-paced action of Wolves Football on July 16 when season tickets go on sale at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
Season tickets will be $75 for 2022, and new for this season, UWG Athletics has partnered with Hometown ticketing and tickets can be purchased at the above link or on the Hometown Fan App. It is recommended fans download the app as purchased tickets will be accessible in the app.
To Make Your Purchase through the Hometown Ticketing App
1. Download the Hometown Ticketing App
2. Search for “University of West Georgia”
3. Purchase Your Tickets
4. Your tickets are available in the app or can be transferred to your phone’s wallet
Fans who had season tickets in 2021 can currently renew their tickets online or through the app, with renewals available until June 30. Any seats remaining will then be made available on July 16.
Preferred parking in Lot B is available for $50 for the entire season. Lot B also features 29 parking spaces labeled as “tailgate friendly” and those spots have a flat grassy area behind the parking space that allows for a 10’x10’ tent. Those spots are available for $300 for the entire season.
UWG Football features five home football dates this fall, including matchups with West Florida and Valdosta State on Ra-Lin Field. Don’t miss put as the Wolves push to return to the NCAA Playoffs in 2022. The entire 2022 schedule can be found here.
2022 UWG Football Season Ticket FAQ
Q: How do I purchase a ticket to a game?
A: Visit http://uwgathletics.com/tickets and click on BUY TICKETS at the top of the page. You can also purchase tickets using the Hometown Fan app on iOS or Android devices.
Q: After I make my purchase, how do I receive my tickets?
A: If you purchase your tickets via uwgathletics.com, your tickets will be emailed to the email address provided at checkout as a PDF attachment. If you use the HomeTown Fan app, your tickets will be emailed to you, but will also be accessible digitally in the HomeTown ticketing app. A ticket cannot be scanned twice, so once a printed or digital ticket is scanned, it is no longer valid.
Q: What are the benefits of using the HomeTown Fan App?
A: You can purchase, store and access your tickets right in the app. You can also easily send your digital tickets to a friend, if you are unable to attend a game. You can also favorite your school for easy access to events.
Q: Are all tickets digital this year?
A: Yes, but you can print them off and bring to gate to be scanned.
Q: What if I don’t have a smart phone?
A: Purchase your tickets at uwgsports.com and print off the PDF attachment that comes with your confirmation email. Bring to the game to be scanned.
Q: Can I purchase tickets on game day?
A: Yes, we will have a box office open, but there will be a slight upcharge for game day purchases. We will provide you with a printed ticket you can use at the gate.
Q: I’m new to digital ticketing but want to try it.
A: Purchasing from the uwgathletics.com site is a very easy 4 step process. Click “Get Tickets” next to the event you wish to purchase. Add either your General Admission ticket(s) or click “View Seats” to choose a Chairback Seat. Once your seat(s) are selected, click “Checkout” then enter your contact information. Your other option is to download the HomeTown Fan App. When you are in the app, search for “University of West Georgia” (favorite the school), and select the game you wish to attend. Follow the prompts on the app then checkout. We think you will find it very easy to use. We will have staff on hand game day to help you purchase tickets using the app, if needed.
Q: How much do Football Tickets cost this year?
Reserved Chairback (Season): $75
Reserved Chairback (Single Game): $20
General Admission (Single Game — Advance Purchase): $10
General Admission (Single Game — Game Day Purchase): $12
UWG Employees: $5 (using emailed promo code)
UWG Students: Free (using emailed promo code)
Under 5: Free
Q: What if I would like to purchase a single-game ticket?
Packs and single-game tickets will be available to the public at a later date.
Q: Will I be able to renew my seats in future seasons?
Yes. Your same seats can be renewed from season to season.
