On her way home from Carrollton last week, Patti Barnett remembered she had run out of bread, so she stopped at the Dollar General in Clem to restock.
She had no way of knowing that trip would result in a $30 purchase, a broken down car, and no bread.
“Dollar General isn’t always stocked like today,” she said. “They don’t restock their supplies often.”
Barnett is a retired 70-year-old woman living in Whitesburg with her 78-year-old husband, Dale, of 37 years.
Barnett’s home happens to be located in what health authorities consider a food desert. Simple trips for bread can result in an hour long hunt — if her vehicle can manage.
“It’s kinda hit and miss,” she said about Dollar General.
For reasons such as that, Barnett only tries to visit the discount store twice a month. She mainly depends on grocery stores.
However, Barnett has a love-hate relationship with supermarkets. She enjoys finding deals, but the act of buying groceries is too difficult for her now because of the long drive and amount of food she needs to purchase.
“I hate it … it’s a hassle,” she said about driving 15-30 minutes to restock supplies, depending on the grocery store she visits. “I just don’t like going to the grocery store at all. It’s very hard.”
And her recent trip to the Dollar General in Clem to buy bread turned out to be more than she had bargained for.
Because they had not restocked their inventory, she wound up spending more than $30.
And once Barnett returned to her vehicle, she discovered it wouldn’t crank. Multiple people attempted to help but no one had the answer. She was left waiting for AAA to save her.
One time, Barnett counted the amount of times she touched a product from initially grabbing it at the supermarket to cooking it for a meal.
“You handle your food about seven times before you cook it,” she said.
For an average senior, this can be burdensome due to health or mobility issues.
The Barnetts normally cook from home, but they will occasionally go out to eat or stop by Subway, which is next door to the Dollar General in Whitesburg.
Barnett’s total average for her grocery sprees can range from $350 to $400, since she only visits a grocery store once a month.
She prefers to shop at the Little Giant Farmers Market, over the Coweta County line in Sargent, since it’s only 15 minutes away from home.
“They’re kinda pricey though,” Barnett said. “I really like their meat and sometimes you can get things on sale, but that’s the closest grocery store we have.”
Depending on her budget and needs, she will also drive 30-minutes out of her way to visit Kroger and Walmart in Carrollton.
That had been the routine for the Barnetts until the Dollar General in Whitesburg opened.
“We called it our little market,” she said. “It was our little place to go and get your bread, milk, and things like that.”
While her recent trip to Dollar General didn’t turn out too well, she doesn’t mind driving to her local discount store because some prices are similar to supermarkets.
“A few things might be higher, but they’re pretty comparable,” she said. “The problem is that they don’t always have it stocked very well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.