Two things that most everyone loves, food and music, will be featured at a pair of local events this weekend.
Both begin tonight.
Following a year’s absence because of the onset of the COVID pandemic, two highly popular local gatherings are returning. Today, the annual "Taste of Carrollton" will bring hundreds of hungry folks to the downtown area to sample a variety of culinary samples,
The 15th Annual Little Big Jam Music Festival kicks off a three-day stay on a 100-acre farm near Bowdon, Thursday-Saturday.
The Taste of Carrollton, scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, will feature a variety of Carrollton restaurants that will have tents and stations set up on Adamson Square. Food samples priced between $1-$4 will be available.
In the past attendees stood in a line to buy tickets to use at the food stands. However, this year, customers will pay at each restaurant’s station to make their purchase. Some of the vendors will accept credit/debit cards, but the majority will be cash-only.
Also today, music lovers will welcome back the "Little Big Jam Music Festival" that will be held near Bowdon, Thursday-Saturday. The music festival will be staged over a three-day period and will feature 30 acts. Thursday and Friday, the event will run from 5 p.m. to midnight each evening. Saturday’s hours will be noon until midnight.
The festival site is located at 325 Daniel Road, south of Bowdon off Highway 100.
According to David Pippin, a well-known local guitarist and owner of Pippin Music Academy on Maple Street in Carrollton, he and a friend had an idea of staging their own music festival in 2006. After a three-year stay in Waco and attracting large crowds of music-lovers that caused the festival to outgrow its location, a friend, Mike Durham, who owned property outside Bowdon, offered Pippin the opportunity to stage the festival on 100 acres of pasture and forest land.
“Last year was to have been our 15th annual Little Big Jam, but because of COVID we will be celebrating our 15th this weekend,” Pippin said.
A single-day ticket to Little Big Jam is $20, and a weekend pass for all three days is $40.
“We also make camping available to those people who are interested in making it a two or three day affair,” Pippin noted.
“In fact, when I was out there Tuesday getting things set up there were already some folks with RVs on the site,” he said.
There is no charge for camping with a weekend pass.
Pippin noted that no pets will be allowed on the site.
The following performers are currently scheduled each day at Little Big Jam:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
6 p.m.- Abby Dawkins
7 p.m.- Shuffle the Cat
8 p.m.- Canvas Ruin
9 p.m.- Open Jam- Robert Powers - Featured Artist- David Kraai
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
5 p.m.- BN and the Hungarians
6 p.m.- The Powers Trio
7:15 p.m.- Whiskey Preachers
8:30 p.m.- Drew Ashworth Band
9:45 p.m.- Bekah Marie Band
11 p.m.- Eva Rose & The Bottom Line
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
12 p.m.- Adam Goodale
1 p.m.- The Porch Trio
2 p.m.- Thud Evul and His Advocates
3 p.m.- Martin & Scott
4 p.m.- Troy Moore Band
5 p.m.- Crews and Company
6 p.m.- The Steed Brothers
7:15 p.m.- Thoughts Are Nuclear
8:30 p.m.- Blackjack Mountain
9:45 p.m.- The David Pippin Group
Featured acoustic artists who will be performing include Justin Tyme, Joe Yeoman, Port Nacelle, Keenan Hegarty, Evan Crowther and Cory Estes.
