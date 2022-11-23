Last year, I wrote a trilogy of columns about the Grammys, pop music and cousin Sheila, who was part of the hit Philadelphia Sound girls group The Three Degrees. For another perspective, I emailed my ex-husband Calvin and asked if he remembered when we saw the Trammps perform their hit Disco Inferno at the Raleigh fairgrounds.
In his lawyerly way, he responded, “I have no recollection of that.”
One late night last week, I stumbled across the movie “Ray” starring Jamie Foxx. I sat up in bed so I could stay awake, sing and sway. I emailed Calvin and asked if he remembered when we saw Ray Charles perform at Davidson College, when Calvin was a student there.
The concert was a big cultural event for the small liberal arts college and included an invitation to an intimate, pre-show dinner. That was almost sixty years ago, and maybe the memory faded for Calvin. But not me for me. I remember what I wore from head to shoes. My outfit was chic and expensive for a college student.
I awaited his humorous response, but he wrote, “Yes. Think I picked the band up at the airport.” Yikes! What a wonderful memory I had dislodged.
This week unlocked fond memories for me, fittingly about food. If I wasn’t gorging myself on it, I was reminiscing about it. My daughter Sommer attended a Friendsgiving celebration in D C and took a dish. A diverse group of attendees brought their best food game, so I was curious about her contribution to the feast. She made lobster macaroni and cheese.
Sommer’s a good cook, but I haven’t heard about the dish. I said, “Real lobster, I hope.” Seafood like fake crab should be against the law. She lightly cooked three large lobster tails with shallots, then made a roux, added half and half, butter, spices, lots of cheeses, then baked it. Calories shouldn’t count during the holidays.
Recently, a group of friends met for lunch, and we talked about food. Preparing Thanksgiving dinner is a monumental task that everyone who enjoys a cornucopia (aka horn of plenty) of blessings is happy to share. Despite what humorist Rick Bragg claims in his November Southern Living column, a cornucopia, the quirky symbol of abundance, does adorn dining tables in the South.
Journalistic inquiry couldn’t be stopped, as I polled the co-operative group.
Turkey or Cornish hens? The very idea that anything other than the traditional big bird would grace the table on the most important food day of the year sounded like heresy to my friends. When I dated Calvin, I’d cook dainty Cornish hens, wild rice and French cut green beans. I served the dinner on fine china and candles lit the mood. The meal was elegant and gave the impression that I knew my way around the kitchen. Truth is, I was in college and barely knew how to cook. Luckily, directions were on the packages.
Whole berry or jellied cranberry sauce? I was the only one who liked whole berry. Cranberry sauce that slides out of the can and keeps the can shape was more popular.
Dressing or stuffing? Most of the women like the side dish that’s cooked outside the turkey. I like Pepperidge Farm dressing with oysters, onions and celery stuffed inside the turkey. Juice from the bird adds flavor you don’t get with external dressing.
Anyone besides me leave a packet of giblets inside the turkey? Every hand raised. I didn’t ask who has called the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. I have. A few times. Better safe than sorry.
Someone described seeing a frozen turkey explode from a fryer, luckily outside on the deck. We discussed the care of cast iron skillets and kept strolling down memory lane. Debbie said that her Mother still had the skillet she used in the 70s, and guess what color it is. She answered her question, blurting out “avocado green” before I could. Her mom cooked the same Sunday meal every week: delicious fried chicken, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, gravy and brown and serve rolls.
I forgot to poll: pumpkin or sweet potato pie? But two friends raised in the Midwest said pumpkin was the right choice. The friends are around my age, so I asked who knew about the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award, one of my dubious achievements. The recognition was given during the time when girls took cooking and sewing classes and made clothes and boys took Industrial Arts and made shoe shine boxes. Students would be better served if they learned to change the oil in their car and change a flat tire.
But during this season, relish food, friends and memories.
