At our camping spot on the Tallapoosa River a good ways up from Wedowee at Foster’s Bridge between Buckhannon Creek and Foster’s Cove, every day is like a holiday, especially this time of the year when the water is at full pool after the winter lowering, and the weather is pretty near porch-sitting perfect.
There is rarely a moment when there isn’t something interesting to catch the eye. Sometimes, there is more than can be taken in with just two eyes. From the fishing boats to the pleasure craft and other water conveyances of all kinds, to the vast variety of God’s creatures like the swarming swallows building, tending and guarding their mud nests under the bridge, the delightful sights and sounds abound.
Swallows must be the strongest birds, ounce for ounce, in the bird kingdom. It seems they never light for more than a minute when they attend the nests. They soar and swoop off to who knows where and just as suddenly return at amazing speeds (up to 40 miles per hour I learned) and even more amazing aerial acrobatics.
And just let a much bigger crow come near, and you will see how united and determined such tiny creatures can be with dozens of them in unison chasing the would-be nest robber away.
I find myself applauding and cheering for the swallows. The great outdoors and all the drama and comedy it presents can make you do that.
It feels so much like a holiday everyday that we and many of our camper neighbors fly the grand old U. S. of A. flag when we are there, whether or not the day is designated on a calendar as a holiday.
We fly our Stars and Stripes because we feel so blessed that God has allowed us to be a part of such a great nation where we are all free and have opportunities to pursue what He grants us in life.
That flag is a symbol of and a reminder of how and why we can participate in and enjoy our great nation.
It is great because of who and what we remember this weekend on Memorial Day: the men and women of our unmatched military forces who gave their lives in defense of the glorious flag that unfurls and waves over the land of the free.
The real meaning of this special day is sometimes forgotten in the excitement of the holiday itself. It is often called the official beginning of summer because the weather has usually made its way to that time of year. It means that school, for the most part, is out until fall, and the vacation season is officially underway. At the river, it is the time when the boat traffic almost needs an extra lane.
Though it is not an official holiday, a few days ago we celebrated Armed Forces Day, a time to honor those men and women now serving. In November, Veterans Day honors all those who have served our country.
This weekend our flag flies proudly in the river breeze in memory of those who gave all. God bless our land and the men and women who have and still defend it.
