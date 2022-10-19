The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising individuals who have not gotten a flu shot yet, “do not wait any longer” as flu activity is already widespread in Georgia, earlier than the state has seen in recent years.

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

Trending Videos