The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising individuals who have not gotten a flu shot yet, “do not wait any longer” as flu activity is already widespread in Georgia, earlier than the state has seen in recent years.
According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.
Some people are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. This includes people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, pregnant women, and children younger than five years old, but especially those younger than two years old, per the release.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine — not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Flu vaccine is widely available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. Flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 vaccine, so it’s a good time to get an updated booster too, per the release. In some cases, healthcare providers may recommend the use of antiviral drugs that fight against the flu in the body. Antiviral drugs are prescription medicines and are most effective when taken within 48 hours of symptoms appearing.
There are other tried and true measures you can take to help prevent the spread of flu such as frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol based gels are the next best thing when there is no access to soap and water.
Also, cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu and avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.