Mr. Floyd William Emory, age 75 of Douglasville passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Emory was born November 23, 1946 in Holly Springs, Georgia the son of the late Pleze Emory, Sr. and Edna Mae Reece Emory. He was a retired mechanic and carpenter and Baptist by faith. Floyd enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He restored several classic cars and took great pride in his work.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Pleze Emory, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Becky Sims, of Temple, William Rodney and Tammy Emory of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ashleigh Sims, Dillion Sims, Kalynn Emory, Rosalee Emory, Thomas Hughes, and Kayla Edwards; siblings, Charles Loomis Emory (Sandra) of Carrollton, Joe Emory of Lithia Springs, Irene Tidwell (James) of Temple, Billy Emory of Jefferson, GA, Jeanette Thibodeaux of Douglasville, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday July 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. T.J. Pace officiating.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with Misters Tommy Hughes, Johnny Sims, Dillion Sims, and Andy Fife serving as pallbearers.
