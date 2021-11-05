Mr. Floyd W. Rivers, age 85 of Franklin, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Mr. Rivers was born in the Lowell Community on October 8, 1936, the son of the late Emmett Rivers and Ruth Webb Rivers.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Centralhatchee Parkway Baptist Church. He owned and operated Rivers Pools Construction where he strove to make his customers happy. One of his greatest enjoyments was working on his farm with his cattle. He was a very giving man, always willing to help those in need.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Rivers; children, Lemuel (Darlene) Rivers, Carlton (Gail) Rivers, Keith (Sharon) Rivers; stepson, Norman Tripp; grandchildren, Miranda (Marty) Spruill, Sarah Ashley Rivers, Abby (Jordan) Smith, Luke (Kristen) Rivers, Samuel Rivers, Kevin (Jessica) Rivers, Bethany Rivers, Angel Rivers, Adam (Sheena) Rivers, Anna (Ryan) Bass, Alex Tripp, Andy Tripp, Jake Tripp; great grandchildren, Leelyn, CJ, Hunter, Ronan, Korbyn, Caleb, Callie, Kya, Grace, Audrey, Allyssa, Addison, Kylee, Blake, Charlie; siblings, Blanche Collins, James Rivers, Damon Rivers, Gary Rivers and Genelle Chambers. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Rivers.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, November 6 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Funeral service will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Rollins, Brother Lemuel Rivers, Brother Carlton Rivers and Brother Keith Rivers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Sam Rivers, Luke Rivers, Kevin Rivers, Adam Rivers, Jake Tripp and Alex Tripp.
Interment will be in Roopville City Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 providing honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Alzheimer’s Group, PO Box 1273, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
