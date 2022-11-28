Mr. Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Morris, 80 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence.
Tommy was born September 2, 1942 in Villa Rica, GA the son of the late Mr. Oliver Berry “O.B.” Morris and the late Mrs. Iona Thompson Morris. He was retired from Knox Electric where he was an electrician, he was a member of the Local Union #613. He loved to work in his garden and enjoyed caring for his animals through the years. Tommy enjoyed the time he spent coaching his children’s sports team when they were involved in the Recreation Department. He was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church and was a Mason of the Villa Rica Lodge #72 F&AM.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Morris and Dean Morris, and two sisters, Wilda Jo Cash, Valeria Mullins.
Survivors include his wife, of 58 years, Janice Smallwood Morris of Villa Rica, daughter, Susan Morris of Villa Rica, 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Clint and Dee Morris of Dallas and Steve and Cindy Morris of Carrollton, brother, Donald Morris of Villa Rica, two sisters, Dianne Hannan of Cartersville, and Lynn Miller of Douglaville, grandchildren, Brittany Sudduth Bryant, John Morris, Ansley Sudduth Kelley, Lauren Morris, Seth Morris and Ty Morris, great grandchildren, Daxon Kelley, Jackson Bryant and Emerie Kelley and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Smyrna United Methodist Church with Rev. Troy White Officiating. Tommy will lie-in-state at the Church for one hour prior to the Service. Musical Selections will be provided by Mr. Ken Duncan and Neysa Keown. Interment will follow in Melose Hill Memorial Park. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: John Morris, Austin Kelley, Seth Morris, Ty Morris, Jay Harrelson and Branden Sauls.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.