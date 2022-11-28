Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Morris

Mr. Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Morris, 80 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence.

Tommy was born September 2, 1942 in Villa Rica, GA the son of the late Mr. Oliver Berry “O.B.” Morris and the late Mrs. Iona Thompson Morris. He was retired from Knox Electric where he was an electrician, he was a member of the Local Union #613. He loved to work in his garden and enjoyed caring for his animals through the years. Tommy enjoyed the time he spent coaching his children’s sports team when they were involved in the Recreation Department. He was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church and was a Mason of the Villa Rica Lodge #72 F&AM.

