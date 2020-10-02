Floyd McEwen, 94, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, due to complications of diabetes.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1925, to the late John William McEwen and Mary Maude Hendrix McEwen.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Lloyd, a twin who died at birth, J.C., William Henry, Ezra, and Ansel; and one sister, Christine Joyner. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brad McEwen; and his dear wife of 70 years, Vera, who died on October 9, 2019.
He was a devoted husband to Vera, and his life was not the same after her death.
He is survived by his sons, Steve McEwen (Vickie) of Bowdon, and Don McEwen of Mt. Zion. Other survivors include daughter-in-law, Sherrie McEwen of Pearl River, Louisiana; grandchildren, Casey Pollard (Wes); Kelly McEwen; Tommy McEwen (Amy); Monica Vanderwood (Chris); Nicole McEwen; Paul McEwen (Buffy); Kristi Arnett (Tony); and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was a man of many talents and interests. He was a graduate of Carrollton High School and was an avid fan of Trojan football. He retired from his job as supervisor of the Carpenter Shop at Dobbins Air Force Base at an early age, which gave him more time to spend doing what he loved most—woodworking, hunting, and fishing. As the father of three sons, he was the mentor to many of their friends who visited in their home—teaching them to love and appreciate the outdoors, to read the signs in nature, and to hunt and fish.
He joined the U. S. Navy at a young age and served aboard the Battleship U.S.S. New York during World War II, engaged in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was proud of his service to this great country and was a true patriot. He was so proud of his three sons who also served in the military.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended faithfully until his health declined and prevented him from doing so.
He was a true gentleman—honorable, and a man of his word. If he was your friend, you had a friend indeed.
In accordance to his wishes, he will be cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Beam officiating and Wes Pollard delivering the eulogy. American Legion Post #143 Honor Guard will provide military honors.
He battled diabetes and heart disease for many, many years; therefore, in lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or your favorite charity.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Majestic Senior Living, Traditions Health Hospice Care, Central Home Health Care, and the many friends and neighbors for the care, respect, and assistance given to our loved one.
Well done, thou good and faithful servant. We will miss you.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
