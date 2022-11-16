Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all. ~ Ecclesiastes 12:13.

Those who lack purpose and direction in life should fear God and keep His commandments, and those who think life is unfair should remember that God will review every person’s life to determine how he or she has responded to Him, and He will bring every deed into judgment. Have you committed your life to God, both present and future? Does your life measure up to His standards.

Trending Videos