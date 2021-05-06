Employees of Flowers Baking Company of Villa Rica will be picking up trash along Rockmart-Fullerville Road on Friday.
The trash pick-up is a community service the company performs each quarter in conjunction with Keep Carroll Beautiful.
The company has been part of the agency’s Adopt-a-Mile program since 2016. Company spokesperson Don North said that the company strongly believes in community service and participation.
Ward 3 Council Member Leslie McPherson will participate with the Flowers Baking team during the litter pick-up.
— Special to the Villa Tican
