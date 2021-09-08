Mrs. Flossie Duke Reddin, 97, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on May 9, 1924, in Cullman, Alabama, the daughter of the late William Fredrick Duke and Mary Irene Pearson Duke.
Flossie was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bremen and a retired seamstress of The Arrow Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Reddin, sisters, Flora Brett and Nellie Simpson; brothers, Luther Duke and Amiel Duke.
Survivors include sisters, Rosa Wright of Carrollton, Corene Bagwell of Carrollton and Willene Taylor of Whitesburg; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 between the hour of 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Bremen. Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Reverend Wayne Monroe and Reverend David Blackwood officiating. Music will be provided by Eddie Hulsey. Larry Huddleston, Chris Huddleston, Benjamin Caldwell, Gordon Parrish, Matthew Gray, Rip Abney, Bill Miller and Gary Simpson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fidelis Sunday School Class and Haralson County Ministries.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Minister Bill Gray officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haralson County Ministries.
In accordance with safety measures, the family suggested masks but not required.
