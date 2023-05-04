On Wednesday evening, Carrollton Police Officer, William Christensen, arrested Ryan Kuhlmann in the parking lot of Grace Covenant Church for charges that included trafficking and possession
According to the report, Christensen was patrolling the area of Rome Street around 10:38 p.m. when he saw a White Mercury Grand Marquis with a trailer attached to it parked in the church’s parking lot.
Christensen approached the vehicle due to the unusual time for a vehicle to be in the church’s parking lot.
Upon approaching the vehicle, Christensen reported that he came into contact with Kuhlmann who was leaning back in the front passenger side seat. Kuhlmann opened the passenger side door and told Christensen that he was sleeping in the parking lot and had "traveled to Georgia from Florida where he used to live."
Kuhlmann told Christensen he decided to sleep in the parking lot because he had played disc golf nearby and wanted to play the course again in the morning. While speaking to Kuhlmann, Christensen reported that he noticed a large jar containing pills with a green substance inside.
Christensen asked Kuhlmann what was in the capsules which Kuhlmann responded saying it was kratom. Christensen added in his report that, “from my training, knowledge, and experience I knew that kratom was commonly used by recovering heroin addicts.”
According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the drug is "mostly abused by oral ingestion in the form of a tablet, capsule, or extract. Kratom leaves may also be dried or powdered and ingested as a tea, or the kratom leaf may be chewed."
The DEA also states that at low doses, kratom produces stimulant effects with users reporting increased alertness, physical energy, and talkativeness. At high doses, users experience sedative effects. Kratom consumption can lead to addiction.
The DEA also reports several cases of psychosis resulting from use of kratom, where individuals addicted to kratom exhibited psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations, delusion, and confusion. Kratom’s effects on the body include nausea, itching, sweating, dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, tachycardia, vomiting, drowsiness, and loss of appetite. Users of kratom have also experienced anorexia, weight loss, insomnia, hepatotoxicity, seizure, and hallucinations, according to the DEA's fact sheet.
Upon being questioned about the kratom, Kuhlmann told Chistensen that he uses kratom to relax and has not used heroin. Christensen also reported that he noticed Kuhlmann had dilated pupils which did not adjust to a flashlight. Christensen noted that Kuhlmann appeared nervous based on the way his eyes darted around and he was speaking quickly. When Kuhlmann was asked about the dilated pupils, he told Christensen that he was not under the influence of anything and it was because he "was having an engaging conversation."
Christensen asked Kuhlmann to step out of the vehicle which he did and Kuhlmann also consented to a search of his person. Christensen said he did not find anything on Christensen and due to the location, dilated pupils, and behavior, asked to conduct a search of the vehicle. Kuhlmann refused a search of the vehicle prompting Christensen to contact Corporal Klein and K9 Jack to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. Klein informed Christensen that Jack had a positive alert on the vehicle.
Christensen then conducted a search of the vehicle where he found a black cylinder that contained orange circular pills and green rectangle pills. According to the report, “the black cylinder containing the pills inside a suitcase that was in the rear seat of [Kuhlmann’s] vehicle. I asked [Kuhlmann] what the pills inside the vehicle were and he stated the pills were Adderall and Xanax.” Christensen then confirmed that the pills were Adderall and Xanax on the pill identifier website and arrested Kuhlmann.
Kuhlmann was taken to the Carroll County Jail and when asked why he had such a large quantity said they were for personal use and were bought outside of the State of Georgia. Kuhlmann was charged with Trafficking Amphetamines (32.8 grams) and Possession of Alprazolam (28.8 grams).
