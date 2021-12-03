Floreta Phillips

Mrs. Floreta Barrow Phillips, 87, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Haralson County, Georgia, on Dec. 26, 1933, the daughter of the late James H. Barrow and Mae McKibbon Barrow.
She married the love of her life in June of 1954 and spent her time ministering as a choir director at many different churches throughout Carroll and Douglas County.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and had a love for flowers, especially pink.
She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Douglasville.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Winford F. Phillips; daughter, Terri (Tim) Bridges; son, Timothy (Susan) Phillips; grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Chastain, Chelsea (CJ); stepgrandchildren, Tyson, Anna, Jonah, Paisley, River and Finley.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Burrell Barrow, Conal Barrow, Riley Barrow; and a sister, Juanita Hollingsworth.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Tommy Holder officiating.
Pallbearers will be Matt Chastain, CJ Starnes, Justin Aiken, Ethan Allred, Tyson Chastain and Gene Willis.
Interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.