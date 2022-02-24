Funeral services for Florene Nolen Walls, 83, of Heflin will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Rivers officiating.
Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Mrs. Walls will lie in state at the church for 30 minutes on Friday before services begin.
Mrs. Walls passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Cleburne County Nursing Home in Heflin, Alabama.
Survivors include, one daughter, Dawn Henson (Aaron) of Oxford; two grandchildren, Connor Henson and Cade Henson, both of Oxford; one sister, Alice Robison of Tyus; and one brother, William Nolen of Heflin.
Pallbearers will be Tim Robison, Steven Robison, Chris Robison and Harold Walls. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Walls’ grandsons.
A Cleburne County native, Mrs. Walls was born on March 6, 1938, the daughter of Walter and Verdie Yarbrough Nolen. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church and worked as a seamstress for Bremen-Bowdon Investment Co.
Mrs. Walls was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Carroll Walls; one brother; and two sisters.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.