Mrs. Florence Long, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
A loving — and loved — wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, Mrs. Long was born in Carrollton on April 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry Grady Handley and Maude Bell Sailors Handley. During her working career, she served as the dietician for Central High School for more than 14 years. For 75 years, she was a devoted and proud member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she was known as a fervent prayer warrior.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Bill Long; son and daughter-in-law, Dempsey and Paulette Long, of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Steve Campbell, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Craig (Angie) Long, Casey (Heather) Long, Chad (Jennifer) Campbell, Colton (Becca) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Lane Long, Carter Long, Luke Long, Braeden Long, Jaxson Long, Caden Campbell, Carson Campbell and Presley Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Handley, and sister, Faith Long.
Mrs. Long adored her family and her many friends whom she considered family, but her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was the center of her life. Everything she did — whether it was cooking delicious meals for her family, visiting the sick or bereaved, or singing in the church choir for decades — was done in service to the Lord. Now, she is home.
The family will receive friends at Antioch Baptist Church Friday from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia, with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt and Bro. Jeff Childers officiating. Colton Campbell will present the eulogy.
Pallbearers will be Craig Long, Casey Long, Chad Campbell, Colton Campbell, Will Godbee and Wesley Long. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Lane Long, Carter Long, Luke Long, Braeden Long, Jaxson Long, Caden Campbell and Carson Campbell.
Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
