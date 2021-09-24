Flora Lee Wynn, 80, died on Sept. 17, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Flora Wynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.