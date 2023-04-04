Ms. Flora Mae Wright, 72 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away April 2, 2023 at her residence following a brief illness.

Ms. Wright was born March 28, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of the late Lovett Wright and Flora Mae Curry Wright. She worked for a number of years as an Operator for Met Life and was Baptist by faith. Ms. Wright enjoyed music, attending concerts along with shopping.

To plant a tree in memory of Flora Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos