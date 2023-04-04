Ms. Flora Mae Wright, 72 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away April 2, 2023 at her residence following a brief illness.
Ms. Wright was born March 28, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of the late Lovett Wright and Flora Mae Curry Wright. She worked for a number of years as an Operator for Met Life and was Baptist by faith. Ms. Wright enjoyed music, attending concerts along with shopping.
Survivors include her children, Tonya Moore of Villa Rica and Torey Davis of Villa Rica, one grandson, Eric Moore of Villa Rica and a number of extended family members.
Following a private family visitation her body will be cremated.
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
