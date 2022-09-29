Most classrooms are housed in a building on a school or college campus. Outdoor classrooms are sometimes seen, especially for science, nature and agricultural related courses.

However, a "floating classroom" opens an entirely different realm as a relatively new addition to education curriculum. One such type of outdoor lab can be found on a nearby lake. The West Point Lake Floating Classroom, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK), is one of two floating classrooms managed by the organization.

