Most classrooms are housed in a building on a school or college campus. Outdoor classrooms are sometimes seen, especially for science, nature and agricultural related courses.
However, a "floating classroom" opens an entirely different realm as a relatively new addition to education curriculum. One such type of outdoor lab can be found on a nearby lake. The West Point Lake Floating Classroom, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK), is one of two floating classrooms managed by the organization.
Through the support of Southwire, Carroll EMC and the Alice H. Richards Fund for the West Point Lake Floating Classroom a collective effort is made to provide scholarships to Title 1 schools in the West Georgia region.
Thursday, a group of students from Sand Hill Elementary School got an up close and personal tour down the Chattahoochee via one of the floating classrooms.
“My favorite part of the trip was the boat ride. Many kids have never been on a boat or on the lake so watching them experience this is amazing," Lara McNerney of Sand Hill Elementary School said following the excursion.
Sarah Langley, a teacher at Flat Rock Middle School in Fayette County concurred.
“The West Point Lake Floating Classroom was phenomenal and we had a great time," Langley noted.
"The two high points for me were the instructors who engaged the students (they still sing their songs) and the chemical tests that the students did on the boats that tied perfectly into the Georgia Standards of Excellence. The entire program was fabulous," she explained.
A similar program is located on Lake Lanier near Gainesville in cooperation with the Elachee Nature Science Center.
As part of CRK’s efforts to empower the next generation of water stewards, the organization also created the "Virtual Floating Classroom," where students and teachers can take part in online environmental education at no cost.
According to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s mission statement, members of the group strive to educate, advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River, including its lakes, tributaries, and watershed.
Overall, CRK's goals are to restore and conserve the river's ecological health for the people and wildlife that depend on the river system and in recognition of the important ecosystem functions provided throughout the region and planet.
Established in 1994, the nonprofit organization is the 11th licensed program of more than 350 within the International Waterkeeper Alliance. Since its inception, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has now grown to include more than 10,000 dedicated members.
Among its variety of strategies, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper employs a wide range of projects and methods to protect and preserve the Chattahoochee watershed, including water monitoring and testing, education, research, trash cleanups, legal action, and advocacy.
This year, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper will celebrate the 20,000th participant served aboard the West Point Lake Floating Classroom. Launched in 2015, the West Point Lake Floating Classroom offers students, teachers, and members of the community an unparalleled environmental education experience focused on science, ecology, history, math, and more - all in accordance with STEM goals and state education performance standards.
In recognition of this milestone, CRK hosted partners, sponsors, and members of the media to a brief ceremony on Thursday that was followed by the opportunity to observe a field trip with sixth grade students from Callaway Middle School in LaGrange on Thursday.
