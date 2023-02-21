Michael Z. vs. Lee

Michael Zabetakis scored a team-high 29 points as UWG men’s hoops fell to Lee 76-71 on Saturday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG men’s basketball team dropped their third straight game on Saturday after a 76-71 loss to the Lee Flames.

It was a tale of two halves for West Georgia (16-8, 15-7 GSC) as Lee (17-6, 16-6 GSC) outscored UWG, 54-36, in the second half to propel themselves over the Wolves.

Trending Videos