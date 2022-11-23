Five UWG soccer players were honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC…formerly CoSIDA) on Tuesday afternoon, with Haley Brinkman, Jade Butcher, Abby McGlamery, Janaisia Smith, and Cassidi Thomas being named to the Academic All-District First Team.

To be named Academic-All District, players must be a sophomore on the field, attend the institution for a full year, play in 50 percent of the teams contents, and maintain a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

