Five UWG soccer players were honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC…formerly CoSIDA) on Tuesday afternoon, with Haley Brinkman, Jade Butcher, Abby McGlamery, Janaisia Smith, and Cassidi Thomas being named to the Academic All-District First Team.
To be named Academic-All District, players must be a sophomore on the field, attend the institution for a full year, play in 50 percent of the teams contents, and maintain a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.
Brinkman started all but two games in goal for the Wolves in 2022, making 46 saves and allowing just 15 goals on the year. The Suwanee, Ga. has a GPA of 3.78 majoring in Sport Management.
Butcher boasts a 3.81 GPA over the course of her college career with a major in psychology. The Barnsley, England native played in 14 games making 10 starts in 2022, scoring one goal on 10 shots.
Abby McGlamery is posting a 3.54 GPA majoring in Psychology, after playing in and starting 17 games for the Wolves in 2022. McGlamery anchored one of the best back lines in the Gulf South Conference while also scoring a goal.
Janaisia Smith played her final year of eligibility in 2022, becoming the all time leader in matches started and played in UWG history. Smith graduated last year with her degree in nursing, boasting a 3.63 GPA.
Last but certainly not least, Cassidi Thomas played in nine games in 2022, battling injuries the entire year. Thomas scored once on the season and added an assist for three points. The McDonough, Ga. native has a 3.67 GPA majoring in Art.
Collectively, the group averaged a GPA of 3.68, with all five being key contributors on the field as well.
