Five Wolves named to D-II Outdoor All-Region Team

UWG's Olivia Fulford, Paishence Collier, Mia Culpepper, Haley Trammell, and Toni Birden all earned All-Region honors for the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season.

 UWG ATHLETICS

All-Region honors for the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season were announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), following the conclusion of the regular season.

Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.

