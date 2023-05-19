Five Wolves named to D-II Outdoor All-Region Team

All-Region honors for the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season were announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), following the conclusion of the regular season.
Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.
The University of West Georgia had five of their own athletes named to the South All-Region team.
Freshman standout T'oni Birden earned the honor after her performance in the Heptathlon, long jump, and triple jump while Mia Culpepper and Haley Trammell also earned a spot on the list after their display of dominance in the triple jump.
Olivia Fulford (High Jump) and Paishence Collier (Long Jump) rounded out the list for the Wolves.
