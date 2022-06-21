Five UWG student-athletes were named on Tuesday to the Gulf South Conference Spring All-Academic Teams.
Kristyn Nix (Softball), Brandi Boddy (Track and Field), Blake Kollin (Men’s Golf), Ainsley Cowart (Women’s Golf), and Maddy Schultz (Women’s Golf) each earned GSC All-Academic honors after solid performances in competition as well as the classroom this season.
Nix, a nursing major, posted a 3.69 cumulative GPA as well as being named All-Gulf South Conference and All-South Region for a second consecutive season in 2022. The Zebulon native had the most extra-base hits on the team with 10 doubles, five triples, and four home runs.
For Boddy, the GSC’s Co-Field Athlete of the Year for 2022, became a two-time All-GSC performer in the shot put this season, and won the GSC Championships. In the classroom, Boddy posted a 3.67 GPA as a criminology student.
It’s the first Academic All-GSC selection since 2019 for the men’s golf program as Blake Kollin added one more item to his resume to close out his career. The Milton, Georgia native was named All-GSC and now Academic All-GSC in his senior season. Kollin posted a 3.84 GPA as a Marketing major and graduated from UWG this May.
Women’s Golf had multiple Academic All-GSC selections for the fourth straight year and seven out of the last eight years as Ainsley Cowart and Maddy Schultz earned the honor in 2022. The duo repeated as two-time All-GSC honorees and Academic All-GSC selections and Cowart added that to her impressive list of credentials that includes two GSC Player of the Year awards.
The GSC All-Academic Teams are voted on by Sports Information Directors from across the league. Student-athletes must have a 3.20 GPA, must have completed a full year at their institutions, and be significant contributors for their respective teams.
Additionally, 77 UWG student-athletes were named to the GSC’s Spring Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a 3.0 GPA and played against outside competition.
