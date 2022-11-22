Five Wolves have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC… formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team.
West Georgia was represented by seniors Harrison Frost and Shahin O'Neal, along with Mason Yost, David Bodden, and Antoine Davis.
Shahin O'Neal holds a 3.73 GPA as a physical education major and played in all 10 games as a senior on the defensive line.
Frost, who was a Second Team All-GSC selection and a nominee for the Harlon Hill Trophy, started every game at quarterback for the Wolves. He's another graduate student, holding a 3.71 GPA in his Sport Management program.
Another All-Gulf South Conference selection, Bodden has a 3.57 GPA in the Data Intel & Analytics Program. The Hoover, Alabama native started nine games at center in 2022, but played in all 10 contests.
Yost, a graduate student in the Richards College of Business, but junior on the field, played in nine games at tight end for the Wolves in 2022. In the classroom, he has a 4.00 GPA in his graduate program and carries an overall GPA of 3.57.
Antoine Davis played in all 10 games in 2022 as a reserve defensive back and is a sport management major with a 3.54 GPA.
In order to be named Academic-All District, players must be a sophomore on the field, attend the institution for a full year, play in 50 percent of the teams contents, and maintain a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.
All five players will be eligible for Academic All-American which will be released on Tuesday, December 20.
