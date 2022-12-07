Five UWG football standouts stamped All-Super Region 2 to their career accolades last Thursday as the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) announced their All-Region Football Teams.
West Georgia landed one on the First Team defense, two on the Second Team offense, and two more on the Second Team defense as well as a repeat All-Region honoree.
Senior cornerback Robert Carter was the Wolves' lone First Team representative. A native of Lilburn, Carter picked off two passes on the season and racked up 30 total tackles. At the conclusion of the regular season, Carter was the Gulf South Conference leader in passes defended.
The two offensive All-Region honorees are the two Wolves who touched the ball on every play as sophomore center David Bodden and senior quarterback Harrison Frost were named to the second team. Bodden anchored an offensive line that was top-five in the country in sacks allowed, and kept Frost comfortable in the pocket, allowing him to throw for over 3,000 yards for the second straight season while dropping in 25 touchdown passes.
On the second team defense was senior defensive tackle Marzavion Dix who had 25 tackles and three tackles for loss in nine games played. Junior safety Deontae Overstreet became a two-time All-Region honoree with his second team nod. Overstreet made 34 tackles in 2022 and had an interception returned for a touchdown.
It's the most All-Super Region 2 honorees for a UWG team since 2018 when seven Wolves earned the honor. A season ago in 2021, three players, including Overstreet were named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 2 team.
With Carter's first team nod, he will advance to the national All-American ballot. The last defensive player to earn All-America honors for UWG was Latrell Gibbs in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.