The Villa Rica Wildcats' football team had a milestone season under first-year head coach Tim Barron.
The Cats went undefeated in league play earning them the Region Championship.
The fruits of that title are starting to roll in for the players.
Five Villa Rica Wildcats, Ty McKey, T.J. Harvison, Thomas Daniels, C.J. Lowe and Zantavius Graham, were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team.
"Super proud to be a Wildcat today," Barron said. "So proud of these young men. To watch them grow and develop has been special for our staff. Individual awards come when you put your team above personal goals. I can't wait to see which young Wildcat will develop into the next All-state player. When one succeeds, we all succeed."
The firsts for the Cats didn't end with a new head coach. They opened a newly renovated stadium, won their first regional title in decades and hosted their first playoff games in since the 1990's.
Villa Rica started the 2021 season 0-2 before reeling off nine straight wins including two home playoff games.
The season came to an end when the Wildcats fell to Blessed Trinity at home.
