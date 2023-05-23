The Carrollton Police Department has arrested and charged five men from the Miami, Florida area in reference to a Carrollton surglary from May 17, 2023.

According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, on Wednesday May 17, 2023, CPD officers were dispatched to Columbia Drive where a burglary had occurred overnight at AT&T. When officers arrived they observed that the front gate had been damaged by the men and forced entry had been made into the building. The burglars also manage to gain access to three vehicles and a trailer during the incident. The value of the damages and losses was estimated to cost over $20,000.

