The Carrollton Police Department has arrested and charged five men from the Miami, Florida area in reference to a Carrollton surglary from May 17, 2023.
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, on Wednesday May 17, 2023, CPD officers were dispatched to Columbia Drive where a burglary had occurred overnight at AT&T. When officers arrived they observed that the front gate had been damaged by the men and forced entry had been made into the building. The burglars also manage to gain access to three vehicles and a trailer during the incident. The value of the damages and losses was estimated to cost over $20,000.
CPD was able to use video footage in the area as well as the local FLOCK surveillance camera to assist officers in identifying the vehicle used by the suspects. CPD detectives were able to issue an alert for that specific vehicle which was eventually located in Alpharetta, Georgia. Five individuals were arrested on unrelated charges and identified as a connection to the Carrollton burglary.
The five suspects that were arrested and charged were Jermain McMillian, 24, of Sunrise, Florida. Jaquan Beaver, 23, of Miami, Florida. Lenard King, 26, of Miami, Florida. Daniel Charleswell, 24, of Miami, Florida Lamarcus King, 23, of Margate, Florida. Each suspect was charged with Burglary Second Degree, Criminal Damage to Property, Entering Auto (three counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. All suspects are currently in custody in the Carroll County Jail.
CPD stated that the men may be involved in what could be a pattern of similar crimes.
“While the investigation is still ongoing, evidence suggests that these individuals may be responsible for several AT&T burglaries across the southeastern United States."
