The Carrollton Trojans used a five-run sixth inning and a six-inning shutout to beat the Arabia Mountain Rams on Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans started the game with a lengthy first inning on defense, as Trojan starting pitcher Wyatt Brewer had a few pitches that catcher Conner Brewer couldn’t handle that allowed several Arabia Mountain runners to advance through the course of the inning, as well as allowing two hits and two walks. The Rams went up 3-0 going into the bottom of the first, but they did not score again.
Carrollton tied the game in the bottom of the first, as a Turner Fricks single into center field sent Luke Turner home. At the end of the first, the game was tied 3-3. The next two innings, Arabia Mountain went three-up three-down, and after a scoreless second inning, Carrollton took a one-point lead with a sacrifice fly to left field from Fricks.
Throughout the game, the Trojans took advantage of a weaker arm on Arabia Mountain’s catcher Cedric Wesley. If the Trojans got a runner on first, they consistently stole second to get in better scoring position. Carrollton runners stole second base nine times through seven innings.
Cole Carter and Ace Williamson both had important hits in the bottom of the fourth to put up a pair of runs. This put the Trojans up 6-3. After Trojan pitching and defense had held Arabia Mountain scoreless since the top of the first.
It was the sixth inning that cemented the win for the Trojans. Carrollton came away with five runs in the sixth, including another Fricks hit that sent two runners home and a Jackson Edwards ground ball down the third-base line to the wall that sent the last run of the inning home.
Luke Turner and Jackson Edwards closed out the top of the seventh from the mound, as the Trojans walked away with the win. Trojan starter Wyatt Brewer gave up just three runs, all in the top of the first. The rest of the game was a shutout, with Turner, Riley Anderson, and Edwards all getting time on the mound.
