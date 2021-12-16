Local high school teams are among the squads ranked in the most recent MaxPreps basketball polls.
The Carrollton Lady Trojans with an 8-0 record are currently ranked No.1 in the Class 6-A girls poll.
Carrollton, which finished as the state runner up last year, falling to Westlake, is off to its fast start this year with an impressive brand of uptempo basketball.
The Lady Trojans have outscored their opponents 546-301.
Carrollton has won seven of its eight games by double digits.
It’s closed contest game when it beat East Coweta in overtime.
Carrollton extended its winning streak this week with a 67-41 victory over Villa Rica and a 77-12 win over South Paulding in Region 6-AAAAA contest.
The region victory pushed Carrollton’s record to 3-0 in league action.
The Mt. Zion girls are ranked seventh in the Class A public school poll.
Mt. Zion is 8-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-A action.
The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents 524-335.
Mt. Zion has won three games in a row including a 35-26 victory over Haralson County.
The Lady Eagles also beat Gordon - Lee 59-31 and Bowdon 55-22 during the winning streak.
Heard County’s girls team is 7-2 and ranked 12th.
The Lady Braves go into Saturday’s game against Troup, trying to snap a two-game losing streak that included losses to Central and Troup.
Heard has outscored its opponents 473-303.
In boys action, the Bowdon Red Devils are ranked fifth in the Class A public school poll.
Bowdon is 8-0 overall and has put up some impressive numbers.
The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 700-360.
Seven of the Red Devils victories have come against Region 6-A opponents, putting Bowdon in the driver’s seat in the region standings heading into the second half of the season.
Bowdon is spreading the offensive wealth so far this year.
A,J. Johnson is averaging over 35 points per game.
Seth Famer is averaging 14 points per game and Kolton Drummond is averaging 10 points per game.
The Temple boys are ranked ninth in the Class AA poll with a 4-1 record. The Tigers lost their first game to Model on Saturday.
Temple has outscored its opponents 298-243.
Temple was scheduled to play Heirway Christian on Thursday.
In action this week, the Villa Rica boys knocked off Carrollton 64-61 and then beat North Springs 90-77 to push their record to 5-4.
The Central girls are 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the region. They are coming off a victory against Heard County.
The Central boys are 4-2 overall and are 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA action.
Central will try and snap a one-game losing streak after falling to Heard County.
Heard County plays Troup on Saturday. The Heard boys are 5-4 overall and the girls 7-2.
Haralson County’s girls are 1-3 overall and the boys are 2-3.
Mt Zion’s boys are 4-4 overall and 3-3 in region play. The Eagles play Pepperell two days after Christmas.
The Temple Lady Tigers headed into Thursday's game with Central posting a 2-4 record.
Temple hopes to snap a two-game losing streak. The Lady Tigers lost to Woodland and Model in recent games.
