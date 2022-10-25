STATE SOFTBALL

Villa Rica is one of five local teams headed to Columbus, Ga. for the GHSA State Championships. The tournaments are scheduled from October 26-29. Pictured is Villa Rica's Emily Ferro.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

The Super-Regional round of the GHSA Softball Playoffs wrapped up at the end of last week, and when it was over, there were five different area teams still standing, including Bowdon, Bremen, Central, Heard County and Villa Rica.

Central and Heard County are both defending State Champions going into their respective tournaments.

