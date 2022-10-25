The Super-Regional round of the GHSA Softball Playoffs wrapped up at the end of last week, and when it was over, there were five different area teams still standing, including Bowdon, Bremen, Central, Heard County and Villa Rica.
Central and Heard County are both defending State Champions going into their respective tournaments.
Bowdon's last and only state softball championship was in 2005, while Bremen and Villa Rica have never been crowned state champs in school history, according to the GHSA records starting in 1994.
The state tournament is a double-elimination bracket which can be viewed on the GHSA website. Depending upon elimination, the full tournament will last from Oct. 26-29.
Bowdon
In the Super Regionals, the Lady Red Devils beat Towns County 15-0 in the first round. They went on to play Marion County twice for a chance to advance to the State Tournament, winning 1-0 in the first game and 8-1 in the second meeting.
Bowdon is "Team A" in the state bracket, setting them up to play Emmanuel County Institute in their first game, a team with a 23-5 record thus far this season.
Bremen
In the Super Regionals, Bremen began with a 16-0 win over Carver Atlanta. After that, they faced Monroe Area, the host team, three straight times in the bracket. They won the first game 4-1, lost the second 5-3, and won the third 2-1 to advance to Columbus.
Bremen is "Team E" in the state bracket, setting them up with Harlem for their first game. Harlem has a record of 27-4 on the season, close to Bremen's record of 27-7.
Central
The defending state champs won their first two Super-Regional games in run-rule fashion, 9-0 over Cherokee Bluff and 8-0 over Hampton. Their closest contest was a rematch with Cherokee Bluff, but the Lions won 6-3 to advance to the state tournament.
Central is "Team A" in the state bracket, and they are set to face Wayne County in their first game. Wayne County has a record of of 21-4 on the season compared to Central's record of 25-5.
Heard County
The Lady Braves did not allow a single run to their opponents in the Super Regionals. The two-time defending champs beat Claxton 7-0, Irwin County 10-0, and East Laurens 10-0 to advance to Columbus.
Heard County is "Team F" in the state bracket, setting them up to play Social Circle in their first game. The two teams have similar records, with Social Circle at 22-6 and Heard at 22-10.
Villa Rica
After a dominant 16-0 record in region play earned the team a region title, Villa Rica won three straight Super-Regional games to advance to the state tournament. The Lady Wildcats beat North Springs 12-0, Winder-Barrow 6-5, and Woodland (Cartersville) 13-4.
Villa Rica is "Team D" in the state bracket, setting them up to face Northgate in their first game. Northgate has a record of 14-13 compared to 28-5 for Villa Rica. Nothgate beat one-seed Greenbrier 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.