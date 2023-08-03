Five local football scrimmages set for today

High school football season is almost here, and seven local teams will get prepared for the regular season by participating in five different scrimmage games on Friday, August 3.
First on the docket is Villa Rica High School, who starts up earlier than the other teams at 6:30 p.m. today for an in-house scrimmage as part of their second Wildcat Welcome event. The format is full eleven-on-eleven, meaning fans will get a look at how both Villa Rica’s offense and defense is shaping up simultaneously.
The day also features two different cross-coverage area scrimmages, as Bowdon travels to Heard County and Temple travels over to Mount Zion.
The Bowdon versus Heard County scrimmage will be the first opportunity to see the Red Devils’ newly-acquired quarterback battle come to light, as Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley says both initial starter and Cleburne County transfer Kyler McGrinn and recent Central transfer Devan Powell will both see a lot of playing time in their two scrimmages.
Temple and Mount Zion are both teams looking to improve after finishing last season with losing records and first-round playoff exits, and this scrimmage will give both teams an opportunity to show the growth they have made in the offseason. This game is slated for a slightly earlier kickoff at 7 p.m.
Also on the docket are the Central Lions, as they play host to the Spalding Jaguars. This game will be the first live-action look at Central since freshman J.R. Harris was officially named the starting quarterback and the first look at what the team will look like under head coach Umbrah Brown since the spring road game at Wheeler High School.
The Bremen Blue Devils will also be in action today, as they play host to the Rockmart Yellow Jackets of class 2A. Rockmart is a traditionally successful football school, and last year they went 10-3 with a third-round playoff appearance, so it will be a strong test for a Bremen Blue Devils team that is looking to improve upon last year’s 5-6 season with a first-round playoff exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.