Five local football scrimmages set for today

Temple at Mount Zion is one of two cross-coverage game highlighting today’s slate of five high school football scrimmages. Temple’s JD Penson, Chayton Hurley, Cayson McAnnallen and Maclann Metayer are pictured in this year’s spring game against the McNair Mustangs.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

High school football season is almost here, and seven local teams will get prepared for the regular season by participating in five different scrimmage games on Friday, August 3.

First on the docket is Villa Rica High School, who starts up earlier than the other teams at 6:30 p.m. today for an in-house scrimmage as part of their second Wildcat Welcome event. The format is full eleven-on-eleven, meaning fans will get a look at how both Villa Rica’s offense and defense is shaping up simultaneously.