The area sent seven out of nine teams to the GHSA football postseason this year, and this Friday and Saturday, five out of these seven games will be played in our own back yard.
Bowdon, Carrollton, Central, Heard County and Mt. Zion all have home games. Bremen and Temple will both be on the road as four seeds.
Bowdon
The Red Devils (9-1) take on Aquinas (7-3) at home for the first round of A D-II playoffs. Though Aquinas is classified as a four seed, they actually finished second in their three-team region that also includes Lincoln County and Warren County.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Maxwell Projections, Bowdon is currently the favorite to win the A D-II state title. However, they will start with a tough test in the first round. Aquinas is led by quarterback Jim Franklin who has over 1,500 passing yards this season and running back Clark Jackson who lead the team in touchdowns with 13.
Bremen
The Blue Devils (5-5) will have to face the state championship favorites for class AAA in the very first round with a contest at Cedar Grove (7-2). Cedar Grove’s only two losses of the season were to Mill Creek and Colquitt County, two 7A playoff schools. Cedar Grove also beat 7A Westlake 30-20 earlier this season.
Cedar Grove is led by quarterback E.J. Colson, and they were led last week by a dominant defensive performance in which they held Carver Atlanta to less than 100 yards of offense. Bremen also leans heavily on their defense this season, so it could be a defensive affair.
Carrollton
The Trojans (10-0) look to continue their perfect season as they take on historically successful Lowndes (5-5) at home on Saturday for the first round of 7A playoffs. According to AJC’s Maxwell projections, Carrollton is predicted to finish in the quarterfinal round, losing to the other one seed in their cluster, Buford.
All that is yet to be seen, however, and Lowndes is the challenge for this week. Lowndes is led by quarterback Marvis Parrish who has piled up nearly 2,000 total yards of offense and 15 scores this season.
Central
After a big win over Heritage last week, Central took claim of the two seed behind powerhouse Cedartown in their region. Consequently, they will now face Madison County at home for the first round of 4A playoffs. According to Maxwell projections, Central is predicted to be eliminated in the second round.
Madison County is led by quarterback Camden Smith who has just over 1,100 passing yards this season. Central will look to build upon a 200-yard, three-touchdown performance by running back Jonaz Walton last week against Heritage.
Heard County
After being shut out at home against Lamar County last week, Heard County (5-5) enters the playoffs as a two seed, setting them up for a home showdown against Bryan County (6-4). Maxwell projects Heard County to win and fall to Irwin County in the second round.
Bryan County is led by running back Konnor Leggett on offense and free safety Tanner Ennis on defense. Heard County will look to build upon Shaun Swofford’s emergence as the starting quarterback with several different productive receivers.
Mt. Zion
The Eagles (5-5) finished as a two seed following their loss to Bowdon last week, setting them up to take on Washington Wilkes (7-3) at home for the first round of A D-I playoffs. Maxwell projects Mt. Zion to win but fall to Schley County in the second round.
Washington Wilkes is led by quarterback Andrew Weech who has roughly 1,100 passing yards on the season and wide receiver/defensive back Desmond Cofer who has 582 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.
Temple
The Tigers (4-6) ended the regular season with a region loss to Crawford County last week, placing them as a four seed. This means they will play a road game against the eighth-ranked team in A D-I, Metter (7-3). Maxwell predicts Metter will get the best of Temple in the first round.
Metter’s past four games have been shutout wins, 30-0 over Bryan County, 51-0 over Savannah, 42-0 over Claxton, and 44-0 over Screven. Still, Temple will hope that senior quarterback Cam Vaughn can make some magic happen in what could be his last game in a Tiger uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.