Five Carrollton High School seniors have been nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Award.
Olivia Berry, Kaydee Martin, Jay Patel, Ashley Rhee, and Charlie Robinson are now among other academically aggressive students from Georgia who are competing to participate in the highly regarded U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
“All five students were chosen at the school level because of their outstanding academic performance both in the classroom and on the SAT/ACT college entrance exams,” said Courtney Walker, CHS assistant principal. “They are also involved in leadership positions in numerous extracurricular activities.”
Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.
According to the state Department of Education, Georgia can only nominate 20 students to be considered for the next round of competition.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.
In late March, semifinalists are chosen nationwide by an independent, national committee of educators. And in April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will make the final selection of the 2022 award recipients.
“All five of our representatives are strong ambassadors for Carrollton High School,” said Ian Lyle, CHS principal.
“In addition to their exceptional academic performance, they are well-rounded, involved student leaders. There is no doubt that they have bright futures ahead and I look forward to following their successes.”
