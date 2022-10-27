Five CJHS Students Named REACH Scho9ars

Recently named as 2022-2023 REACH Scholars Carrollton Junior High School are (left, to right) Tavarius Ackey, Oscar Aguilar, Gazelle Gonzalez-Gabriel, Lauren Thomas, and Riley Land.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Five Carrollton Junior High School eighth-graders were presented with a life-changing opportunity Wednesday when they committed to participating in the REACH Georgia Scholars program with the support of their families, mentors, and community members.

This marks the seventh year that Carrollton City Schools has participated in the statewide initiative. Following a rigorous application process that began in the seventh grade, five students who applied were selected for REACH, which stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.

