Five Carrollton Junior High School eighth-graders were presented with a life-changing opportunity Wednesday when they committed to participating in the REACH Georgia Scholars program with the support of their families, mentors, and community members.
This marks the seventh year that Carrollton City Schools has participated in the statewide initiative. Following a rigorous application process that began in the seventh grade, five students who applied were selected for REACH, which stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.
Carrollton Junior High School Principal Travis Thomaston praised the 2022-2023 cohort for its perseverance.
“For some students, the early years of education are not always easy,” he noted. “Yet, the individuals we are recognizing today are reflective of the commitment to excellence in which our district firmly believes.”
The REACH Scholars for 2022-2023 are Tavarious Ackey, Oscar Aguilar, Gazelle Gonzalez-Gabriel, Riley Land, and Lauren Thomas.
In a ceremony held in the Trojan Hall of Fame room in the Whitley Morris Field House on the Carrollton City Schools campus, the five students were recognized individually and, with their parents, signed a commitment to focus on their academics and graduate high school. In return, thanks to state and local REACH partners, each Reach Scholar will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship to a HOPE-eligible school, in addition to other scholarships and financial aid which they may earn.
Marneja Daniel, CHS graduate and REACH scholar, spoke at the ceremony.
“As a successful REACH scholar, I feel that the support of parents, teachers, coaches, and mentors is what a child needs to continue to be great,” she said.
Jason Sidel, CJHS counselor who administers the selection process, said it was challenging to narrow the selection to the five students who were chosen.
“These five students are exceptionally worthy of this recognition and honor,” he said. “We are proud of each student receiving the scholarship today and would like to finalize the scholarship award through our signing ceremony.”
Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent, closed the ceremony with a promise to the students and their parents of the school system's commitment to see this REACH class achieve the same level of success.
“Congratulations, REACH scholars, parents, and guardians,” he said. “I challenge each of you to work hard, set your goals high, and never give up — because it is all within your reach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.