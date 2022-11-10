Five schools from the Carroll County School System have been named to he 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Education Title I "Distinguished Schools," according to an announcement this week.

The designation signifies that Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle School rank in the top 5 percent of Georgia schools based on a combined English/Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate from 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery scores.

