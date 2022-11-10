Five schools from the Carroll County School System have been named to he 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Education Title I "Distinguished Schools," according to an announcement this week.
The designation signifies that Central Elementary, Ithica Elementary, Roopville Elementary, Whitesburg Elementary and Central Middle School rank in the top 5 percent of Georgia schools based on a combined English/Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate from 2021 College & Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery scores.
“The success of these five schools demonstrates our commitment to academic excellence,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said.
"Our overall goal is to help students focus on their future, and our teachers and leaders concentrate on providing innovative and creative learning opportunities that help students do this. We are very proud to celebrate our continued success in Carroll County," Dr. Ainsworth noted.
The Georgia Department of Education (GDOE) honors successful schools which are making significant progress in closing the achievement gap and improving academic performance. According to the GADOE press release, only 71 schools from across the state were chosen for this prestigious recognition.
Carroll County School System is considered a leader in integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) into hands-on real world experiences.
Additionally, the school district emphasizes the importance of social emotional wellness coupled with future focused awareness to ensure students are ready to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in the community upon graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.