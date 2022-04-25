Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Haralson County and Heard County are all prepping for the first round of state playoffs this week.
Bowdon finished the regular season with a 14-16 overall record and a 9-6 record in single-A Public Region 6. This was enough to give the Red Devils a three seed in the state tournament, pairing them up with the two seed from Region 8, the Washington-Wilkes Tigers.
Bowdon has won four of their last five games, including an 11-7 win over Haralson County and three 15-point run-rule wins over a winless Drew Charter. The Red Devils’ only loss in the last five games was a 12-7 loss to Bremen. Even in that loss, Bowdon had three home runs and put up a total of ten hits.
The Red Devils will have a tough test against Washington Wilkes, however, as the Tigers have an overall record of 22-5 and 14-4 in Region 8. Washington Wilkes is also on a five-game win streak going into the playoffs.
The Tigers average ten runs per game compared to Bowdon’s 7.4, so the Red Devils’ bats will likely have to stay hot in the matchup.
Bremen finished the regular season with a 18-10 overall record and a 7-5 record in AA Region 5. This gave the Blue Devils a two seed in the state tournament, pairing them up with the three seed from Region 7, the Pepperell Dragons.
Pepperell is a strong three seed with a record of 14-12 and 11-5 in region play. The Blue Devils and Dragons faced off earlier in the season, and Bremen came away with a narrow 6-4 win in that game.
Bremen has won four of their last five games, including a big 11-1 win over Alexander to close out the regular season. They will look to keep that momentum going through the playoffs.
Carrollton finished the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and a 11-3 record in AAAAAA Region 5. This gave the Trojans a two seed in the state tournament, pairing them up with the three seed from Region 7, the Sequoyah Chiefs.
Sequoyah ended their regular season at 17-12 and 15-6 in the region. The Chiefs average roughly 5.1 runs per game compared to Carrollton’s 6.6 per game. The Trojans have the advantage in most metrics, but one thing to note is that Sequoyah’s record in away games is slightly better at 7-3 compared to Carrollton’s, at 5-5.
The Chiefs ended the regular season with three tough losses to River Ridge in region play, whereas Carrollton is on a four-game win streak, including a sweep of Dalton to close out the season.
Haralson County finished the regular season with a 11-10 overall record and a 7-5 record in AA Region 5. This gave the Rebels a three seed in the state tournament, pairing them up with the two seed from Region 7, the Coosa Eagles.
The Eagles and Rebels faced off earlier in the regular season, but the game was cut short due to a field lighting issue. In that game, Haralson County was up 4-2 before the game had to be called.
Coosa will be a tough matchup for the Rebels, as the Eagles will enter the game with a 20-7 record with a 14-4 record in their region. Coosa averages seven runs per game compared to Haralson’s 5.3. Coosa also has allowed nine less runs on the season despite playing six more games than the Rebels.
Both teams have gotten hot at the end of the season, as Haralson is on a three-game win streak, and Coosa is riding a five-game streak of their own going into the matchup.
Heard County ended the season at 10-15 on the season with a 4-8 record in AA Region 5, finishing in fourth behind Callaway, Haralson, and Bremen. This sets them up for a matchup with a one seed, specifically the Model Blue Devils from region 7.
Model is 23-4 on the season with a 16-2 region record. Model is essentially the Region-7 equivalent of Callaway as far as records go, so Heard County will have a challenge in order to advance to the next round.
Model averages 9.1 runs per game, whereas Heard County goes into the matchup averaging a little over five runs per game. The two teams have faced off once in the season opener for both teams, and Model came away with a 4-2 win in the game.
The matchup will come full circle near the end of the season, as Model goes into the matchup on a five-game win streak, whereas Heard County has struggled to put together wins in recent weeks.
