Before the Wolves took on the Alabama Huntsville Chargers in the Semifinals of the GSC Tournament, UWG's Cole Fisher was named the recipient of the 2022-23 Champion Scholar Award by the conference.
At each GSC Championship Tournament, the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point-average among teams participating shall be recognized. A minimum of 48 credit hours must be completed at the institution in order to be nominated for the award, and the GPA is based on the most recently completed term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.