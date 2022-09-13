Firefighter Brandy Polk was sworn in as first woman Division Chief at Carroll County Fire Rescue last week by Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman.
Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan swore in Brandy Polk as the new Division Chief of Training on Friday, Sept. 9.
According to a Carroll County press release, Division Chief Polk has an “impressive background and resume, never stopping short in her willingness to train and learn throughout her extensive career in the fire service.”
Polk holds certifications as a National Professional Qualifications (NPQ) Firefighter I and II, National Information Management Systems, and as a basic fire instructor, NPQ I and II fire instructor, NPQ evaluator, fire control instructor, along with multiple other specialized areas of instruction, per the release.
Polk completed the Georgia Firefighters Laboring and Mastering Essential Skills (FLAMES) certification and extensive training in leadership for fire and emergency medical services.
“I am excited about Firefighter Polk being promoted into this prestigious position, and I believe she will foster a training program that gives Carroll County Fire Rescue an opportunity to embrace this challenge,” Morgan stated after the swearing in ceremony.
Polk made history on Friday by being sworn in as the first female ranked as a chief in Carroll County Fire Rescue history, per the release.
“In a profession dominated by men, Polk has stood out, broken her own ground, and deserves this position, not because of her gender, but by her talent, her abilities to lead, and the respect she receives from her fellow firefighters,” the press release stated.
According to the release, Polk will be responsible for 122 fire rescue personnel as being the main source of contact for all training needs, record keeping, and developing and implementing training that will challenge and shape the staff from here forward, while keeping the foundation of what makes Carroll County Fire Rescue the family and community oriented department it has become.
“We are very proud to bring Chief Polk into the administrative ranks. We know she will hit the ground running to improve not only Carroll County Fire Rescue’s training, but will continue to build strong relationships with other area departments. Together, we will be able to collaborate and improve training for all of the West Georgia area,” Carroll County Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell said.
The swearing in ceremony was attended by many of Polk’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters.
Polk said in a statement, “I am honored and humbled to serve the firefighters and citizens of Carroll County. Over the past 16 years, I have worked hard to prepare myself for a position in this capacity. I am dedicated to work hard for Carroll County Fire Rescue and build a positive training program to benefit the firefighters, department and community. I am grateful for the support thus far and will continue to diligently improve myself to help others. Again, I am thankful and honored to be the new Division Chief of Training for Carroll County Fire Rescue.”
