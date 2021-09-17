FIRST TEST

There's a battle of top-25 teams on tap this weekend for the Gulf South Conference opener as #18 West Georgia hosts #22 Delta State in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Ra-Lin Field on Saturday evening.
Both teams come into the conference opener with 2-0 records and on the heels of big home wins. The Wolves knocked off Morehouse in the first shutout since 2017, and Delta State scored 38 unanswered to knock off McKendree last week.
So, something will have to give this week as two really good football teams go toe-to-toe on Ra-Lin Field, and head coach David Dean knows it's a big test for his young football team.
"It's a huge challenge with Delta State coming to town. They're a team that a lot of coaches in the conference picked as one of the teams that could win the conference championship," said Dean. "They're playing like that right now. They're a good football team, they're big, they're physical, they run the ball really well and the play good on both sides of the ball."
The West Georgia squad has big and physical through two games as well, primarily the defense which is holding opponents to 3.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, West Georgia is allowing 158 yards per game which leads the GSC and is sixth in all of Division II, but Saturday will be a big task for this defense in stopping a high-powered Delta State offense, powered by junior quarterback Patrick Shegog.
"He's a dynamic player," Dean said of the Statesmen signal caller. "He's very good from a run standpoint and throws the ball very well. What they do with him offensively really suits his game."
Shegog has some weapons at his disposal including Dohnte Meyers who is second in the league in receiving yards and has scored two touchdowns. The Wolves also have to contain the Statesmen' backfield, which is tough task with Rico Owens II carrying the ball for 144 yards and two scores through two games.
"We've got to shut down their run game, and I think if we can do that and put pressure on their quarterback when they decide to throw and force him into some situations where he has to throw the ball before he wants to, that's going to help us out," continued Dean. "But the big key is keeping him in the pocket and then controlling their run game."
Offensively, West Georgia looks to continue it's attack that has gone for over 1,000 total yards of offense after two games, including 547 against Morehouse.
The offense goes through junior quarterback Harrison Frost who is third in the GSC in passing yards and has five touchdowns to show for it.
"Harrison has played very well in the first two ballgames," said Dean. "He's making great reads and throwing the ball on time, which is something he'll have to do well against this defense because they're very good in the secondary."
To counter the strong secondary of Delta State, West Georgia has a deep receiving corps that includes the likes of Mechane Slade, Ronnie Blackmon, and Quan Harrison. Slade is third in the league in receptions with 11 and ted for the GSC lead with three touchdowns. Harrison had the big 69-yard touchdown catch in the Morehouse game and has two scores on the season.
It'll be the 35th meeting all-time between Delta State and West Georgia, with the Statesmen leading the series20-14. As of late though, West Georgia has owned the series, winning seven of the last 10 including five straight meetings at University Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from University Stadium. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the above links or at the University Stadium ticket office on gameday. Links to follow the action can be found above.
