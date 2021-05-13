Sixteen first responders were honored in Villa Rica on Tuesday for their valor in response to a police chase and shooting incident last month in which three law enforcement officers were wounded.
Among those who received presentations were Villa Rica police officers Chase Gordy, Sgt. Drew Fowler, and officers Kane Hemingway and Wally Rodriguez.
The incident took place on April 12, after two men, one of whom was armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired on officers during a police chase that began on Interstate 20 near Waco and ended on Highway 61 near Ithica Elementary School.
As Carrollton police Sgt. Rob Holloway was pursuing the men, he was shot in the head, causing him to crash his patrol car near the “triangle” of the Highway 61/166 split. Holloway is recovering from his wounds at an Atlanta hospital.
After the men had crashed their car near Legend Drive, officers hunted them on foot.
Gordy, who was stationed on Whitworth Road, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with the armed suspect. As he lay wounded, two Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, Cpl. Jameson Troutt and Jay Repetto, arrived at the scene only to be ambushed by the gunman. The man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the deputies, during which Repetto was also wounded.
While one suspect lay dead, no one knew where the other was or whether he was armed, making the scene on Whitworth Road too dangerous for medical crews to enter. But other emergency responders organized a rescue mission to go to Whitworth Road and bring the wounded officers out.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Villa Rica police Chief Michael Mansour honored law enforcement officers from four different agencies, along with ambulance crews and a county E-911 dispatcher for their actions during the emergency.
Gordy received the Villa Rica Police Department Purple Heart Award. The citation recognizes the officer for “exceptional bravery and valor in the line of duty under a circumstance of extreme personal danger.”
Fowler, Hemingway, and Rodriguez, who helped organize a rescue operation to get medical help to Gordy, were recognized for their “exceptional bravery and valor” under circumstances of extreme personal danger.
Also receiving presentations were Carroll County sheriff’s deputies Troutt and Repetto, who engaged the gunman after their ambush; Carroll sheriff’s deputies, Levi Cavender and Kent Evans, who were part of the rescue team; Carroll sheriff’s office Capt. Guy Pope and Deputy Matt Reeves, who brought an ambulance to the scene; along with Bremen police Officer Mason Dodson, and Coweta County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Long and Tyler Yeager, who provided armed cover for the rescue team.
Dispatcher Baily Troutt, who helped coordinate the emergency response even as her husband, Jameson Troutt, was one of the law officers who confronted the armed suspect, was also recognized, as were Paramedic Dott Thomas and EMT Britni Cook, both of West Georgia Ambulance Service, who were part of the rescue team on scene at Whitworth Road.
Mansour said that those recognized Tuesday were the embodiment of what people should think of as the definition of “heroes.”
“This is what you need to be thinking about, what these people went through, what they did, the guts it took to go in there and face this, and understand that they were at risk, but yet they went in to stop the threat and then was able to get both officers out.”
