Veterans and first responders in Carroll County each held ceremonies this week to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Veterans honored the county's many sons and daughters who have served the nation with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1050 Newnan Road.
The Dawn Breakers Club held their event on Wednesday, and was led off by prayer and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then, Barry Gardner, president of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park, then read the names of the fallen soldiers, while past president, Donald Levans, rang the bell after each name was read.
The ringing of the bell is to provide an opportunity for the rendering of a respectful, final honor at military funerals and memorial services.
Once all of the names were read, County Commissioner Montrell McClendon played Taps. Taps is played at many military bases to signal ‘lights out’ for service personnel, but it is more familiar at military funerals to mark a soldier's end of duty. In 2012, Congress recognized “Taps” as the “National Song of Remembrance.”
After recognizing the fallen soldiers, Gardner and Levans gave tours around the park, informing the public of its importance.
The park currently consists of 24 walls of honor showing names, ranks, and service records.
“We have over 1,400 plaques now on the walls that honor and remember the veterans of Carroll County,” said Levans. “We honor veterans from the Revolution to the present day.”
On Friday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office held a separate memorial service nearby at Carroll County’s Public Safety Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park.
Law enforcement agencies from all over Carroll County, in addition to surrounding counties, were in attendance, as well as community members.
“We are here to honor those in public safety, to remember those who do a great job every day serving the public, said Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley. “But, also to memorialize those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”
Langley said that all emergency personnel, such as sheriff’s, police, EMTs, firefighters, etc., make it possible to keep the public safe.
During the 9/11 attacks, there were approximately 3,000 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries, as well as long-term health problems for people exposed to dust and debris.
About 343 members of the New York City Fire Department died in the attacks as they attempted to save people’s lives.
“Most of us can remember how we were, and how we felt vulnerable that America had come under attack by the terrorists,” said Langley.
“We also remember the first responders that died, running into the [World Trade Center], in addition to thousands of public safety workers that took more casualties than anybody during that awful day.”
After the ceremony's opening, sheriff's deputies did a presentation of colors, followed by prayer.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office then placed a wreath at the park’s memorial site, after which the Carroll County Wind Ensemble played Taps.
Villa Rica Chief Michael Mansour next read the names from the memorial as Whitesburg Chief Eddie Thompson rang the bell.
As the event came to a close, Langley invited the public to stay behind for a few minutes to have an official tour the park.
