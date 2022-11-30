J.J. Barnes

Guard J.J. Barnes (pictured) and the UWG Men's basketball team travels to take on Valdosta State today at 8 p.m. The Wolves are an undefeated 3-0 in GSC play going into the matchup.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

Winners of three straight, the UWG men's basketball team will take their undefeated GSC record to Valdosta, Georgia on Thursday for an 8:00 p.m. conference matchup against the Valdosta State Blazers.

West Georgia comes into the matchup on a three-game winning streak, with all of the wins coming against GSC opponents in Montevallo, Christian Brothers, and Union. Valdosta State comes in after a hard-fought double overtime loss to Mississippi College on Monday which snapped their six-game winning streak.

