Winners of three straight, the UWG men's basketball team will take their undefeated GSC record to Valdosta, Georgia on Thursday for an 8:00 p.m. conference matchup against the Valdosta State Blazers.
West Georgia comes into the matchup on a three-game winning streak, with all of the wins coming against GSC opponents in Montevallo, Christian Brothers, and Union. Valdosta State comes in after a hard-fought double overtime loss to Mississippi College on Monday which snapped their six-game winning streak.
"Going down to Valdosta will be the best environment that we have played in so far," said head coach Dave Moore. We've had success down there in the past and it's a big rivalry game for both teams, so you know the intensity will be high. We're excited to play!"
Four games into their 2022-23 campaign, the Wolves statistically have the seventh best offense in the conference, scoring 72.8 points per game on 45% shooting, while they have the sixth best defense, allowing 70.5 points per game. For Valdosta State, they have one of the most explosive offenses in the league as the Blazers average 87.4 points per game on 48.6% shooting and have scored over 100 points three times already this season. Defensively, VSU sits near the bottom of the conference as they rank 12th, giving up 78.7 points per game.
In UWG's win over Union on Saturday, point guard's Zawdie Jackson and J.J. Barnes had their fingerprints all over the game. Jackson finished with 16 points on 50% shooting and four assists, while hitting the biggest shot of the game as the Sophomore drilled a floater to put the Wolves up four with 33 seconds left in the game.
After shooting 35% in the first half, UWG needed a spark offensively and they got it from Barnes. After only scoring one-point in the first half, Barnes, who is known for his defense, finished with a season-high 14 points off the bench, with 13 coming in the second half.
Returning from a knee injury, guard Camron Donatlan made his anticipated UWG debut in Saturday's win over the Bulldogs. Donatlan scored five points, grabbed three rebounds, and picked up a steal in the 13 minutes he played, giving us a glimpse of what's to come from the South Suburban transfer.
Valdosta State's high-powered offensive currently has five players averaging double-digit points with forward Mohamed Fofana leading the way with 16.4 points per game on 60.4% shooting. The 6'7" forward has scored in double figures in seven of nine games this season, scoring 20 or more in three of them, including a season-high 26-point performance against Shorter on November 19.
Alongside Fofana is forward Caden Boser. Boser, a transfer from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, has come in and started all nine games for the Blazers and sits second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game on 54.3% shooting and 47.1% from three.
Point guard Jacolby Owens is set to make his 48th career start for VSU on Thursday. The Warner Robins native runs the offense for the Blazers as he leads the team and sits second within the conference in assists with 6.4 per game, while also averaging 13.8 points.
Fellow guard Ryan Black, a transfer from Holy Cross, brought his elite shooting ability to Valdosta this season and has averaged 11.8 points per game on 44% shooting and 40% from three. After a modest start to begin the year, Black has settled in in his new system as the 6'2" guard is averaging 15.6 points per game on 55% shooting and 51% from three in the last five games.
"Always against Valdosta State, you have to keep them out of transition," coach Moore continued. "You have to make them execute in the half court. If they're running and dunking in transition, its really really hard to deal with."
Tip-off for Thursday's matchup is set for 8:00 p.m.
