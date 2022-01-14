FIRST MEET OF '22

The second meet of the 2021-22 indoor track and field season and the first meet of the 2022 calendar year will take the UWG Track & Field program to a Division I meet in Columbia, South Carolina.
Head coach Ryan Bailey is eager to see how his team preforms at the meet for many reasons.
"I like to take them the team to meets like this because it takes them out of their comfort zone," said Bailey. "And the more times that you can put them into high level competitions and make them nervous, they will be more prepared for meets like the conference tournament."
West Georgia hopes to start the new year off strong with a two-day event on January 14 and 15.
There will be 24 teams competing, giving the Wolves a large, strong field of competition as they return to the track for the first time since December 3.
The latest meet, the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker, provided a few strong showings for the Wolves.
Kira Montefusco broke her own personal record and also the school's record in the 60m dash, finishing in 7.74 seconds in the first heat. The sophomore ran 7.85 seconds in the finals, good for a seventh-place finish.
Coach Bailey raved about her performance.
"Kira is a battler, and she works hard in practice," Bailey said. "She really blew me out of the water at the first meet. She is going to get it done."
Mia Culpepper, Hannah Dunston, and Dasani Minter all also had strong showings in the 60m dash in Birmingham and will look to continue that this weekend in South Carolina.
They all will be key individuals to look out for at the Gamecock Opener. Brandi Boddy looks to build off of her strong performance at the Icebreaker meet, where she finished fourth with a throw of 13.05 meters.
The meet begins Friday, January 14, and will run through Saturday, January 15.
