They came by autos, golf carts, bikes, boats, jet skis and even baby buggies on Friday night to Lakeshore Park when the City of Carrollton sponsored its inaugural "Market Night."
The brainchild of Ward 2 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter, the event featured live music by The Porch Band, arts and crafts vendors, and food trucks. The completion of the first phase of the park expansion that includes new picnic tables, smoker grills and a playground was showcased for attendees.
