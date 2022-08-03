WGTC graduates first High School Equivalency Class

West Georgia Technical College's graduated its first High School Equivalency class since 2018 on Aug. 8.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) held its first High School Equivalency ()HSE) graduation ceremony since 2018 on Aug. 8. Students who earned their GED® or HiSET diplomas between 2019 and 2022 were invited to attend.

The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus in Waco to accommodate students and families from all seven counties of WGTC’s service area.

Trending Videos