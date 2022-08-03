West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) held its first High School Equivalency ()HSE) graduation ceremony since 2018 on Aug. 8. Students who earned their GED® or HiSET diplomas between 2019 and 2022 were invited to attend.
The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus in Waco to accommodate students and families from all seven counties of WGTC’s service area.
Despite having earned their diplomas as far back as three years ago, 50 students returned to WGTC to celebrate their accomplishments.
“The pandemic forced us to eliminate graduation for a couple of years so we wanted to give those students who did not get to have a traditional graduation ceremony the chance to experience one,” Angela Berch, vice president of economic development and community relations, said.
“We are honored that each graduate made the effort to return and participate. It was exciting to speak with our graduates and learn about their paths since obtaining their high school equivalency,” Berch noted.
Michael Sullivan, president and CEO of ACEC Georgia, was the guest speaker at the event. Sullivan serves on the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors and previously was a member of the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.
In his speech, Sullivan reminded the students to continue to keep going by building on what they have already achieved and not be discouraged by other peoples’ timelines.
“Life throws us all curveballs, setbacks, and challenges that seem too much to bear sometimes,” Sullivan said. “I’m guessing each of you had some of those to overcome to get here tonight, but you got here."
"The same determination and drive that got you here will get you there – wherever you want to go next – so dream big. You can do anything you set your mind to,” Sullivan challenged the graduates.
Anastasia DuRant, a 2021 HSE graduate, shared about the many obstacles that she overcame to obtain her high school equivalency. She is now a student at WGTC and will graduate in December 2022 with a cosmetology diploma.
“I would like to encourage each and every one of you to pursue your dreams,” DuRant said. “You have given all of your time, effort and tears…this is your time to shine. You have definitely earned this, and I am proud of you. Congratulations and good luck with wherever life may lead you.”
Listed are the WGTC High School Equivalency graduates who participated in the graduation ceremony:
- Katelyn Agan, 2021
- Kathryn Alexander, 2022
- Hailey Arnold, 2021
- Keila Avila Castro, 2022
- Mackenzie Austin, 2019
- Kendall Baldree, 2022
- Jacob Blair, 2021
- Tristan Callahan, 2022
- Jacob Clevenger, 2022
- Angela Crittendon, 2021
- Trent Coker, 2021
- James Deveau, 2021
- Anastasia DuRant, 2021
- Beautiful Forbes, 2020
- Mya Cheyanne Gadlin, 2022
- Venus Gaines, 2022
- Kayla Gantt, 2022
- Stephanie Gay, 2021
- Raven Greene, 2021
- Lisa Grimshaw, 2020
- Spencer Haberkam, 2022
- Tracy Hall, 2022
- Brandon Hampton, 2022
- Natechur Holmes, 2022
- Jamie Hudgens, 2022
- Tevya Hurley, 2022
- Jarrett Johnson, 2021
- Katelyn Lingerfelt, 2021
- Jameka Mathews, 2022
- Erych Munoz, 2022
- Ashley Watkins North, 2022
- Allison Nutt, 2022
- Camden Page, 2021
- Hailey Poe, 2022
- Kaylee Powell, 2022
- Avery Rayburn, 2022
- Emily Rice, 2022
- Otis Robbs, 2022
- Emily Sargent, 2022
- Raven Skipper, 2021
- Chastity Slocum, 2022
- Marci Steadham, 2022
- Dania Tittle, 2022
- Robert Valentine, 2022
- Kaitlyn Vanwinkle, 2022
- Mason Vaughn, 2022
- Alicia Veal, 2022
- Aylisha Walters, 2022
- Kenneth Ware, 2022
- John Wilson, 2021
