First-half surge pushes Trojan soccer past Tigers

Freddy Perez scored two goals in Carrollton's 4-1 win over Harris County on Wednesday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School's soccer teams faced off against Harris County on Wednesday, the teams' next to last home games before the start of state playoffs.

The girls' team fought back to tie the game 1-1 after trailing for over 40 game minutes, but two late Harris County goals sealed the Trojans' fate in a 3-1 loss.

