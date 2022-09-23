Bowdon vs Temple 9-24-22

Temple running back CJ Gray rushes around the right end on a near-touchdown run against Bowdon on Friday. The Tigers fell 55-27 in the Carroll-County matchup.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

The Temple Tigers moved the ball well to start Friday’s rivalry against Bowdon, but a few key miscues allowed Bowdon to go ahead early in the Red Devils’ 55-27 win.

Two Temple playmakers connected to start Friday’s matchup with Bowdon, as Cam Vaughn hit McClann Metayer on a 23-yard pass along the home sideline on the first play of the game.

