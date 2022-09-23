The Temple Tigers moved the ball well to start Friday’s rivalry against Bowdon, but a few key miscues allowed Bowdon to go ahead early in the Red Devils’ 55-27 win.
Two Temple playmakers connected to start Friday’s matchup with Bowdon, as Cam Vaughn hit McClann Metayer on a 23-yard pass along the home sideline on the first play of the game.
But after that first play, Bowdon’s defense took a stand, forcing the Tigers into a fourth and one. Even more importantly, Vaughn’s helmet came off on third down, so backup Jackson Gribben entered the game.
The fourth down snap sailed through Gribben’s hands, and Bowdon was set up on the Temple 43-yard line. The Red Devils would take that drive in for a score on a six-yard carry by JaMichael Jones to make it 7-0 Bowdon.
This kind of misfortune continued to plague Temple on their next offensive drive.
The Tigers drove deep into Bowdon territory, where they were set up with a third and goal from the five-yard line. From there, running back CJ Gray rushed to his right, attempting to find the edge and cross the goal line.
Gray appeared to have scored a touchdown, with the sideline official even raising his arms to signal the score, but the ball came loose and was picked up by TJ Harvison, who returned it back to the Temple 27-yard line.
The Red Devils would go on to take advantage of that field position, this time finishing with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by McNeal to make it 14-0.
The Red Devils would go on to score two more times before the half, a three-yard carry by Jordan Beasley up the middle and a 32-yard touchdown carry by TJ Harvison to make it 27-0 at the half.
Following an opening second-half touchdown drive by Bowdon, Temple attempted a comeback. Vaughn rushed for two long touchdowns of 69 yards and 61 yards. The Tigers would then recover an onside kick by Beckham Tull and capitalize with a touchdown run by Gray.
This cut the Bowdon lead to 41-21, but after recovering the Tigers’ second onside kick, Bowdon would add two more touchdown rushes by Harvison to make it 55-21 with six minutes left in the fourth.
Vaughn would add on a 49-yard touchdown late, but Bowdon’s big lead would be enough to fend off the Tigers, and Bowdon rolled to a 55-27 win.
Next week, Bowdon (4-1) will be on the road against St. Francis, while Temple (3-3) will be at home again against Midtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.